A 57-year-old woman was grievously injured on Sunday after falling into a quarry.
The police said the accident happened in Qala at around 5am.
The woman, who is from Marsascala, was passing through a narrow passageway with other people when she fell around 1.5 storeys.
She was given first aid by a medical team and Civil Protection officers on site and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
