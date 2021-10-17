A 57-year-old woman was grievously injured on Sunday after falling into a quarry.

The police said the accident happened in Qala at around 5am.

The woman, who is from Marsascala, was passing through a narrow passageway with other people when she fell around 1.5 storeys.

She was given first aid by a medical team and Civil Protection officers on site and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.