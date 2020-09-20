An out-of-control car ploughed into an eatery in Sliema on Sunday as customers were enjoying snacks at the coffee shop.

The car crashed into the planters in front of Dolce Peccati coffee shop in Balluta Bay and straight into the shop window. The accident happened at around 8.30pm.

One woman was hurt in the accident and she had to be hospitalised. Her condition is not yet known but she was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance after a medical team gave her first aid on site.

It is not yet known if the injured woman was in the car or in the restaurant.

Police officers are on site.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier