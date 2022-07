An elderly woman was seriously injured when she fell on the rocks at Baħar ic-Ċagħaq bay on Wednesday morning.

The police said the woman, 83 of St Julian's was getting into the water when she fell as a result of some waves.

She injured herself on the rocks and swallowed seawater.

The incident happened at about 10am. The woman was hospitalised and found to have been seriously injured, the police said.