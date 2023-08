A woman was injured in a crash involving three cars on the Birkirkara bypass on Monday afternoon.

The police said the 63-year-old was driving a Toyota Vitz which was involved in collision with a Peugeot 3008 driven by a 32-year-old man from Qormi and another Toyota Vitz driven by a 40-year-old woman from Santa Luċija.

The 63-year-old was hospitalised in serious condition. The other two motorists were unhurt.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.