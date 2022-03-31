A young woman who was in intensive care after a flare burst in her car on Sunday has now improved and has been taken off the danger list, police have confirmed. She has been taken out of the hospital's intensive care unit but is still undergoing treatment.

The woman, 23 from Marsascala, was injured during Labour's election victory celebrations in Carlo Diacono Square in Zejtun.

A boy, 5 was also seriously injured when the Honda Accord caught fire.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.