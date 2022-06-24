A 27-year-old Turkish woman had to be taken to hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after she fell off her e-scooter.

In a statement, the police said the woman, a Sliema resident, had toppled over on St George Street, St Julians at around 3.45 am.

District police officers were dispatched to the scene along with a medical team.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Doreen Clarke was informed of the incident and an inquiry was ordered.