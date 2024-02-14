A woman was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning after falling a one-storey height at Wied iż-Żurrieq.

The woman, who is 51 years old, was reportedly walking in the vicinity of Haġar Qim temples when she fell off some rocks and landed on prickly pear cactus growing below.

Emergency services were called to the site as a crowd of concerned onlookers gathered.

The woman was lifted to safety and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, a police spokesperson said.

No information about her medical condition was available at the time of writing.

