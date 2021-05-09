A woman was injured when she fell some three metres on the cliff face overlooking Ġnejna Bay on Sunday afternoon.

She was rescued by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department using a dinghy for easier access.

Her medical condition was not immediately known.

The accident was similar to another, last Sunday, when a 31-year-old woman from Qrendi was injured when she slipped and fell on the cliffs at Għajn Tuffieħa.