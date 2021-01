A 55-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday when her car was involved in a double collision in Tarxien.

The police said the woman, a resident of Gudja, was driving a Renault Captur that was involved in a collision in Triq Is-Sorijiet, Tarxien, with a BMW320D driven by a 26-year-old man from Tarxien.

The Captur subsequently crashed into a parked Ford Connect.

Police investigations are continuing.