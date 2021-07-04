A 61-year-old man was seriously injured when he fll a height of two storeys down a shaft on Saturday afternoon.

The police said on Sunday that they were alerted to the accident at 7.45pm.

The accident happened in Sqaq Tomna, San Ġwann. The man, a resident of Swieqi, had been working when the accident happened.

He was removed from the site by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and hospitalised in a serious condition.

Woman falls down stairs

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell down stairs on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The incident happened at 5pm in a house in Triq il-Mitħna, Rabat.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is holding an inquiry.