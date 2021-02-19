A 63-year-old woman was grievously injured on Friday when she fell from a height of around one storey in an empty house in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened at 4.50pm in Triq Ħal Għargħur.

The woman, who lives in Birkirkara, was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.