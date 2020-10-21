A 66-year-old woman was grievously injured on Tuesday when she fell from a height of around one story at her home in Gżira.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Carlo Manché at 10pm.

The woman, who is Bulgarian, fell from an opening in the floor of her residence.

The Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance. The woman was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.