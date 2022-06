A woman was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Għaxaq.

The police said the accident happened at Dawret Ħal Għaxaq at 9.30pm.

The 46-year-old woman, who lives in Żabbar, was riding a Kymco Agility that was involved in a collision with a Mazda CX-3 that was being driven by a 47-year-old man who lives in Għaxaq.

The police are investigating.