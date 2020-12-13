A 60-year-old woman from Żebbuġ, Gozo, was grievously injured on Saturday following an accident in her home town.

The police said the woman was driving a Toyota Passo into the drive-in of a block of garages at around 8pm when the car she was driving reversed and hit two parked cars.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.