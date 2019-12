A woman was grievously injured in an accident in Marsa on Friday.

The police said the 31-year-old woman from Fgura was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris that crashed into an electricity pole after colliding with a BMW in Triq Aldo Moro at 5.15am.

The Yaris was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Kalkara, the BMW by a 26-year-old Italian man who lives in Żurrieq. The drivers were not injured.

The police are investigating.