A woman was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic collision in Marsascala.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Qaliet at 4.30pm.

The 50-year-old woman was a passenger in an Isuzu Trooper that was being driven by a 48-year-old man. The Isuzu collided with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 37-year-old man.

The victim was assisted out of the vehicle by members of the Civil Protection Department. She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Two parked cars were also damaged in the accident.

The police are investigating.