A woman was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic collision in Marsascala.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Qaliet at 4.30pm.
The 50-year-old woman was a passenger in an Isuzu Trooper that was being driven by a 48-year-old man. The Isuzu collided with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 37-year-old man.
The victim was assisted out of the vehicle by members of the Civil Protection Department. She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
Two parked cars were also damaged in the accident.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us