A 30-year-old woman was grievously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in Mġarr.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sir Temi Zammit at 6.30pm.

The victim, who lives in Msida, lost control of the Volkswagen Polo she was driving and crashed into a parked boat trailer and Renault Captur and into the façade of a residence.

As a result of the crash, the trailer, which was tied to a Suzuki Santana, crashed into a garage drive-in while the Renault ended up in the middle of the road.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The Civil Protection Department assisted in the operation.

The police are investigating.