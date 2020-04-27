A 55-year-old Għargħur woman was hospitalised for treatment following a traffic accident involving two cars in Mġarr on Monday afternoon.

The police said it was informed of a collision between a Daihatsu Delta, driven by a man, 55, from Mġarr and a Toyota Aygo, driven by the woman. The crash happened in Triq Santa Marija at 1.15pm.

An ambulance rushed the woman to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.