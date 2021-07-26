A 21-year-old woman from Mellieħa was injured on Monday afternoon when her Peugeot 207 car was involved in a collision with a trailer-truck.

The accident happened on the Mistra bridge which carries the road from Xemxija to Mellieħa.

The south-bound lane was closed for some time but has now reopened, police said.

The woman’s medical condition was not immediately known.

The trailer was being driven by a 48-year-old man from Birzebbuga.