A woman was grievously injured in a traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday morning, the police said the incident happened at around 5.45 pm on Thursday.

Police said they had been informed of a traffic collision on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

The collision had been between a Piaggio Vespa GTS being driven by a 60-year-old man from Msida, and a Toyota Funcargo being driven by a 58-year-old man from Birkirkara.

A 53-year-old woman was also riding pillion on the motorcycle.

She was given on-site medical treatment and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where she was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police said their investigation into the matter is ongoing.