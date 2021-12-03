A woman was grievously injured in a traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle on Thursday.
In a statement on Friday morning, the police said the incident happened at around 5.45 pm on Thursday.
Police said they had been informed of a traffic collision on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.
The collision had been between a Piaggio Vespa GTS being driven by a 60-year-old man from Msida, and a Toyota Funcargo being driven by a 58-year-old man from Birkirkara.
A 53-year-old woman was also riding pillion on the motorcycle.
She was given on-site medical treatment and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where she was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
Police said their investigation into the matter is ongoing.
