A 42-year-old woman was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Mqabba on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Farruġ.

The woman, who is from Mqabba, lost control of the Toyota Passo she was driving and crashed into a pole and a wall.

She was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.