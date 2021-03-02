A woman was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after being injured in a collision that involved five cars.

The police said the woman, 37 from Zebbuġ, Gozo, was driving a Toyota Vitz. It was involved in a collision with a Kia Rio driven by a 32-year-old woman from Qormi.

The Vitz then crashed into three parked cars.

The 37-year-old was given first aid by an ambulance crew before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Motorcyclist injured

In a separate accident, a motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Żabbar, also late on Monday afternoon.

The police said the crash took place at the corner of Triq l-Għollieq and Misraħ il-Qalbiena Maltin. It involved a Toyota Auris driven by a 32-year-old man from Żejtun and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 29year-old resident in Żabbar.

The motorcyclist was hospitalised.