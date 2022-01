A Slovak woman is in serious condition in hospital after two cars collided at Pieta' seafront early on Monday.

The police said the crash, at 2.45am, involved a Fiat 500 driven by a Korean national, 40, resident in San Ġwann, and a Toyota Corolla driven by a Somali man, 33, resident in Fgura.

The injured woman, 30, was a passenger in the Fiat.

The Somali man is also receiving medical treatment.