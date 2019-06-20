A row between a young couple on their way back from a party in the early hours of Sunday morning, landed the man in court on Monday.

Tarquin Barbara, 24 of Santa Lucija, was questioned by the police after they were alerted to the presence of an injured woman on a Sta Lucija street at around 4 am.

The woman told police she had been injured by her boyfriend during a row which had broken out on their way back home. He had dumped her there and drove on, prosecuting Inspector Hubert Cini explained.

Mr Barbara was accused of having slightly injured the woman, assault and holding her against her will.

He pleaded not guilty and requested bail. Defence lawyer Graziella Tanti told the court that her client had moved out of the house he had formerly shared with his girlfriend and was living elsewhere.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli upheld a request for bail against a €500 deposit and a personal guarantee of €5000, further issuing a protection order and warning the accused not to approach the alleged victim in any way.