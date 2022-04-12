A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in St Julian's.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’ Andrija at around 11.45am.
The woman, who is from Colombia, was hit by a Honda Civic that was being driven by a 51-year-old man who lives in Pembroke.
She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
