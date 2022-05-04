A woman was grievously injured early on Wednesday in an argument in Ta' Xbiex.

The police said the incident took place in Triq Testaferrata at around 12.30am.

They said an argument took place between the victim, a 47-year-old woman from Birkirkara, and another woman who managed to escape.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Malter Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.