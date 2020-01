A 36-year-old woman from Żabbar was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Tarxien.

The police said the accident happened in Triq id-Dejma at 5.40am.

The woman was driving a Peugeot that crashed into a stationary trailer parked on the side of the road. The Peugeot overturned as a result of the crash.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police are investigating further.