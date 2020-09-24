A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hurt when three cars collided in a crash in St Julian's.
Police said the accident happened at 1.30pm on the Regional Road and all cars were driving towards Sliema.
The 43-year-old woman, who is from Qormi, was driving a Toyota Aygo that was involved in a collision with an Audi A5, driven by a 26-year-old man from Lija and a BMW, driven by a 27-year-old Syrian man who lives in Ħamrun.
She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not yet known.
