A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hurt when three cars collided in a crash in St Julian's.

Police said the accident happened at 1.30pm on the Regional Road and all cars were driving towards Sliema.

The 43-year-old woman, who is from Qormi, was driving a Toyota Aygo that was involved in a collision with an Audi A5, driven by a 26-year-old man from Lija and a BMW, driven by a 27-year-old Syrian man who lives in Ħamrun.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not yet known.