A 49-year-old woman was injured on Sunday evening when she lost control of her Land Rover Defender, which ended up on its side.

The police said on Monday that the accident happened at Triq San Pawl in St Paul's Bay at 6.30pm.

The woman, from St Paul's Bay, was assisted by an ambulance crew and hospitalised.

The damaged Land Rover in St Paul's Bay (Photo CMRU).