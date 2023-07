A 44-year-old woman has been injured in a traffic accident in Manikata.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Wilġa at 7.35am on Tuesday.

The woman, who is from Attard, was driving a Volkswagen that was involved in a collision with a Range Rover driven by a 41-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not yet known.

Police are investigating.