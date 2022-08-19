A woman was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Marsascala.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant Antnin at 8.45am.
The victim was driving a Toyota Startlet that was involved in a collision with a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 37-year-old Ukrainian woman and a Renault Capture that was being driven by a 24-year-old Hungarian woman.
All three women live in Marsascala.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
