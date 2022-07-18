A woman was injured in a collision on Monday morning on the road linking Manikata to Mellieħa.
The police said the accident took place in Mellieħa Road at 10.30 and involved a Peugeot Expert driven by a 33-year-old woman from Victoria, Gozo and an Opel Corsa driven by a 35-year-old woman from Tarxien, who was hospitalised.
Her condition is not yet known.
The road has been closed for traffic while investigations are carried out.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us