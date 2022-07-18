A woman was injured in a collision on Monday morning on the road linking Manikata to Mellieħa.

The police said the accident took place in Mellieħa Road at 10.30 and involved a Peugeot Expert driven by a 33-year-old woman from Victoria, Gozo and an Opel Corsa driven by a 35-year-old woman from Tarxien, who was hospitalised.

Her condition is not yet known.

The road has been closed for traffic while investigations are carried out.