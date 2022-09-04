A woman was grievously injured on Saturday in a collision in Mqabba

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Qrendi at around 8pm.

The victim, a 28-year-old Polish woman, was riding pillion on a Peugeot Tweet that was involved in a collision with a Nissan Navara.

The main rider on the Peugeot was another 28-year-old Polish woman. A 34-year-old woman from Qormi was driving the Nissan.

The police are investigating.