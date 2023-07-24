A 39-year-old woman from Hamrun was seriously injured in a car crash in Qormi on Monday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at noon in Triq tal-Ħandaq and involved a Toyota Belta driven by the victim and an Isuzu ELF truck driven by a 39-year-old man from Attard. A 14-year-old girl was a passenger in the Toyota.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department helped extract the injured woman from her car. She was hospitalised and found to be in a serious condition.

The other motorist and the girl were unhurt. 

