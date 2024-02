A 51-year-old woman from Żurrieq suffered serious injuries on Wednesday morning after falling off a wall.

The police said in a statement that the woman was on a wall in Wied iż-Żurrieq, in Qrendi, at 7am when she fell a storey, landing on trees.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to assist in the rescue. She received treatment from a medical team before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.