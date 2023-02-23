A woman, 35 was hospitalised on Thursday after a crash involving two cars at Triq l-Infetti, below Mdina.
The woman, 35 of Dingli, was driving a Toyota Vitz that was involved in a collision with a Mazda MX-30 driven by a 45-year-old woman from Pembroke.
The 35-year-old was given medical assistance on site and then taken to hospital where she was found to be in serious condition, the police said.
Photo: Police Communications Unit CMRU.
