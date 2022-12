A 68-year-old woman was grievously injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Xagħra.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 3pm.

The woman was driving a Mazda Demio when she lost control and crashed into a roundabout.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.