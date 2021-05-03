A woman, involved in a car breakdown scam intended to defraud passing drivers out of their cash, was handed a four-month jail term after pleading guilty upon arraignment.

Alice May Regan, a 42-year old unemployed Irish national living at St Paul’s Bay, was charged with playing a role in the scam alongside her male partner who was arraigned and subsequently convicted in April.

Prosecuting Inspector Godwin Scerri explained how the couple would flag down unsuspecting drivers and ask for money to repair their vehicle which, they would claim, had developed a fault.

Once the drivers handed over some cash, the couple would vanish.

The total amount involved in the scam fell under €500, the court was told.

The woman pleaded guilty to making a fraudulent gain, alongside her partner in crime, by means of the scam that was played out during March and April.

She confirmed her admission after being given time to reconsider and after being warned by the court that the offence carried a possible maximum jail term of six months.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, declared her guilty and condemned her to a four-month effective jail term which was the same punishment imposed upon her partner in separate proceedings.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aid counsel.