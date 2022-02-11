A 41-year old woman, allegedly found in possession of drugs and branded clothing while living on social benefits, was granted bail after pleading not guilty to aggravated drug possession and money laundering.

Muriel Micallef, from Pieta’ was arrested on Wednesday when members of the Drug Squad zeroed in on the suspect who at the time was sitting inside a rented vehicle along with her minor daughter.

Upon sensing police presence, the woman had allegedly tried to dispose of the drug sachets that were subsequently found in her possession, along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia discovered inside her home.

Police had also come across various items of branded wear, some bearing price tags ranging between €300 and €400, the court heard.

“How could a person who last year got by on just under €8,000 in social benefits, possibly afford such clothes,” remarked prosecuting Inspector Alfredo Mangion.

The woman was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin, money laundering, complicity and also with allegedly breaching three previous bail decrees with the prospect of forfeiting some €50,000 in bail money.

She was also charged with recidivism.

Her lawyers put forward a request for bail, demanding answers from the prosecutor as to whether there were any civilian witnesses to be summoned and also a clear indication of the sum allegedly laundered.

There were suppliers and other civilians who were to be summoned, replied Inspector Mangion, pointing out that investigations were still ongoing.

As for the funds allegedly laundered, court experts would eventually be tasked to determine the exact amount.

“I’m rather irked and worried at how things are panning out whenever the term ‘money laundering’ is involved,” said lawyer Edward Gatt, adding that the prosecution ought to have all evidence in hand at the pre-arraignment stage.

Objecting to bail because civilian witnesses were still to testify appeared to be the “pattern” witnessed in such cases, went on Gatt.

To make things worse, the prosecution also requested a freezing order for an indeterminate amount, saying that the actual amount would be determined along the way.

'Silvio Zammit died with no chance of getting justice'

“It’s a fishing expedition to ‘crucify’ people financially,” argued Gatt, making reference to proceedings against another client of his who happened to pass away earlier on Friday.

“Silvio Zammit had been facing proceedings for 11 years and today he died with no chance of getting justice.”

Gatt also drew parallels with the case of the two Turkish mothers whose jail term was revoked on appeal after the courts took note of the plight of their minor children.

Their case had sparked an uproar in society, the lawyer said, arguing that the accused in today’s arraignment was also a mother.

Child Protection Services raised alarm

However, the prosecutor soon poured cold water on that argument, pointing out that investigations against Micallef had been triggered by a report by the Child Protection Services, raising suspicion that an eight-year-old was possibly witnessing drug abuse.

The law also provided for police bail, added lawyer Alfred Abela who argued that police ought to investigate and gather more specific evidence before deciding to arraign a suspect under arrest.

After hearing submissions and in light of all evidence put forward at this stage the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld the request, granting the woman bail against a deposit of €2,000, a personal guarantee of €7,500, signing the bail book twice weekly and abiding by a curfew between 11pm and 6am.

The court also upheld the request for a freezing order over all assets of the accused who was firmly warned not to approach or communicate with any of the prosecution witnesses in any way.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted. Lawyers Edward Gatt, Alfred Abela and Ishmael Psaila were defence counsel.