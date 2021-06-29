A woman was grievously injured in an accident in Gżira early on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ix-Xatt at 1.45am.

The woman, who is French and lives in Pietà, was riding an e-kick scooter when she was hit by a Volkswagen that was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Pietà.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police are investigating.