A 25-year-old woman has been arrested by the police after she was found in possession of what the police suspect is cocaine.

The police said the woman, who is from the Dominican Republic, was arrested on her arrival in Malta on a flight from Spain.

During a search, the police found the girl in possession of 90 capsules of the drug, amounting to around 900 grams with a street value of nearly €120,000.

The woman is being held at the police lock-up at Floriana.

An inquiry is being held.

The police said this is the second cocaine find at Malta International Airport in the past days.

Earlier in October, the police arrested a 22-year-old woman, also from the Dominican Republic, when some 140 capsules filled with suspected cocaine were found inside her clothes.

The woman was later charged with another two men. All three are suspected members of an international drug trafficking ring .

They said they are intensifying their searches on these flights from Madrid, even with the help of sniffer dogs.

The woman is being charged in court on Thursday.