A teenager who allegedly punched a young woman caught in a “crossfire” between him and his ex’s boyfriend was denied bail upon his arraignment on Sunday.

Ransdon Debono, 18, from Qormi, had been granted bail over separate charges four months ago. Last week’s incident landed him back in hot water.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Agius said the accused had been involved in a heated argument with his former girlfriend’s current boyfriend.

During the incident, which took place at Narbona Square in Qormi at around 10.30pm on July 17, the accused allegedly flung a punch, hitting a woman straight in the face, grievously injuring her. Days after the incident, doctors confirmed the injuries had permanently disfigured her.

The victim had not been targeted but appeared to have been caught in the “crossfire” between him and her friend, his ex's boyfriend.

The suspected aggressor was escorted to court on Sunday, charged with grievously injuring the woman, breaching public peace, committing the offence during the operative period of a conditional discharge as well as breaching bail conditions.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was strongly objected to by the prosecutor who highlighted the fact that Debono had been granted bail over separate charges in March.

Moreover, since the incident involved other civilians, including the woman’s mother and boyfriend, there was a real fear of tampering with evidence.

However, defence lawyer Franco Debono promptly rebutted that the accused could have easily tampered with evidence over the past week but he did not attempt to.

So it was unlikely that the accused would try to tamper with evidence if placed under bail conditions, argued the lawyer, pointing out further that, at this stage, the youth was still presumed innocent.

As bail submissions drew to a close and just as the court was about to deliver its decision, a couple entered the courtroom.

Asked by presiding magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo to identify themselves, the man loudly announced that he was the father of the victim and referred to the accused in a derogatory term.

The magistrate promptly ordered the man out of the courtroom and proceeded with the hearing, turning down the accused’s request for bail.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb was also defence counsel.