A 35-year-old woman was granted bail on Sunday after she pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice in a theft in Xagħra.

The woman, who is from Qala, was charged at the Gozo Courts in front of Magistrate Monica Vella.

She was accused of the crime which took place at a residence in Triq Matthew Sultana.

She was also charged with accepting stolen goods and offering to sell or pass them on to others, committing the crime during the operative period of a suspended sentence and relapsing.

She was granted bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri.