A woman currently facing proceedings over the attempted murder of her husband, was allegedly raped by the man himself after he broke down her door and barged into her home at the weekend.

This unexpected turn of events, still evidently fresh in the woman’s mind, was immediately brought to the notice of the court presiding over the attempted murder compilation on Thursday.

Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti informed presiding magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo about the violence that had allegedly taken place inside the woman’s home, pointing out that whereas his client had been placed under a court order, barring her from approaching her former partner over the attempted murder case, the man, as victim, had not been restrained in any similar manner.

Last weekend, the man had turned up outside the woman’s door, first hurling verbal threats and ultimately breaking down her front door, entering the residence and allegedly raping his ex.

Following that episode, the man left the house and returned after a short while. However, a second attempt to gain access to the home was thwarted by the police who had arrived on site after being alerted by the woman.

She had allegedly filmed the incident on her mobile phone and handed over the footage to her lawyer who, on Thursday, informed the court that this had not been a solitary incident.

The woman’s ex-partner had allegedly threatened her several times, Dr Filletti said, pointing out that the woman had suffered “great psychological trauma” because of the rape.

In light of such revelations, the attempted murder hearing was adjourned to November.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.

