A woman arrested on Monday after airport officials discovered some seven kilos of cocaine hidden in a false bottom inside her suitcase, was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Carmen Celilia Olivieri Delgado, a 61-year-old Venezuelan national, had just landed at Malta International Airport following a flight from Barcelona when customs officials searching her luggage came across the hidden compartment.

Police were called in and the false bottom was opened, revealing the suspicious substance which was later tested and found to be cocaine.

The woman was on Tuesday escorted to court where she pleaded not guilty to trafficking, importation and possession of the drug in circumstances denoting that it was not intended solely for personal use.

No request for bail was made at arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, upheld the prosecution’s request for a freezing order over all assets of the accused.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Bonnici was legal aid counsel.