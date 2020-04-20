A woman who repeatedly failed to sign the bail book, and was later caught loitering after curfew hours, was remanded in custody following her arraignment on Monday.

The 34-year old woman pleaded not guilty to having failed to sign the bail book on various occasions since January, risking her personal freedom.

She was also charged with breaching curfew hours imposed by a Magistrates’ Court in February 2019, in relation to separate proceedings.

The woman was further charged with refusing to give her personal details or providing false details when asked to do so by police officers who recently came across her on two different occasions in Gżira and Marsa.

In both cases she was allegedly out on the streets after curfew hours, further risking forfeiture of the bail bond totaling €15,000.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment.

The court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, remanded the woman in custody.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.