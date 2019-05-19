A woman was rescued from a jeep that skidded onto its side at 1.10am on Monday, but she remains in a very serious condition.

Police said that the 27-year-old woman was driving the Maruti jeep on Mdina Road, Żebbuġ, and lost control of the car.

She had to be extracted from the car by a team from the Civil Protection Department and police.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment while police investigations remained under way.