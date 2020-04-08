A woman who allegedly robbed an elderly Msida resident after pretending to be a health worker has been arrested by the police.

The thief stole jewellery after forcing her way into the residence of a 79-year-old woman.

The elderly woman being told that her stolen items had been found.

She wore a surgical mask, rang the doorbell and told the elderly woman that she had been sent there by a company helping vulnerable persons in the current coronavirus crisis. She then stole jewellery from the bedroom.

Investigations, led by Inspector Jonathan Ransley, quickly established that the company had not sent any of its representatives to the woman's home.

The thief, 45, was later identified by the police and arrested.

The stolen items were recovered. The elderly victim was unhurt.

Assistant Commissioner Alexandra Mamo, who heads the Sliema police district, said ordinary police work continued despite the additional commitments brought about by the COVID-19 emergency, and it was a joy for the police to see the elderly victim's face light up when told that her jewellery had been recovered and the case solved.

The police said they were appealing to everyone, but particularly vulnerable people, not to let anyone in their home unless they were expecting them.