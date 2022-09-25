A woman who rears ducks as pets has described how she found her beloved companions shot dead in a stunning act of animal cruelty.

Liza Tabone, who made the grim discovery on Wednesday, told Times of Malta that seeing the animals she had reared from chicks killed so callously was “the worst day of her life”.

The ducks were kept in a private field in Ħal Far and were found dumped in their pond with gunshot wounds.

“I have taken care of these animals for years, it was sometimes a bit of a chore, because rain or shine I would make the trip to the field to feed them, but I did it because I loved them,” Tabone said tearfully.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this.

“If you have a problem with me come and take it up with me, but why cause these innocent creatures to suffer?”

Tabone said that the farmland she takes care of with her brother had been in the family for more than 50 years and the family was incensed at the arrogance of people who found no issue in trespassing on their land, damaging their property and killing their animals, with no remorse.

Many of the ducks were found with blood spatter on their feathers. Photo: Liza Tabone

“We had set up a little sunshade for the ducks to keep them comfortable and I found it completely torn down,” she said.

“Some of the ducks had become old and infirm and had stopped going up to their pond, yet we found all 22 of them floating in the water with gunshot wounds. We don’t even own a gun.

“If this was an act of revenge it doesn’t make sense to me,” Tabone continued.

“I have never done anything wrong, this is our land and we are using it for our enjoyment. I sincerely hope that whoever is responsible is caught, because the way that they have hurt me is immeasurable.”

Reports to both the police as well as the Commissioner for Animal Welfare have been made, Tabone said.

“I pray that someone is taking this seriously because not only is it unjust, it is profoundly cruel to take your anger out on someone that can’t defend themselves.”

On Sunday, a police spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that a report about the incident had been filed and that an investigation is ongoing.