A woman filed a judicial letter asking for compensation from the Polidano Group after tripping and breaking her kneecap on a staircase at Montekristo Estates.

Anna Callus, 62, tripped over the top step of a downward staircase last April, while she was attending a cultural event at the venue.

She spent the next six weeks with her leg in a splint and is now seeking compensation for her injury, the medical expenses she had to incur and for the time she spent at home, unable to go to work.

Polidano Group described the incident as “unfortunate” and wished her well, but defended the venue’s infrastructure, saying the steps were clearly marked and there are handrails on the staircase.

Nonetheless, the group has since removed the step on which Callus tripped, to ensure similar incidents are avoided.

Callus spent six weeks with her leg in a splint.

‘I was unable to walk or work’

“It was really uncomfortable. I was almost constantly in pain and was unable to walk or work,” she said.

Callus was mostly angry because nobody from the management of Montekristo Estates phoned her to see if she was alright and she felt they did not care about her injury.

She became even more frustrated when she sent a judicial letter to management through her lawyer asking for compensation, only to be met with silence once again.

Anna Callus spent six weeks with her leg in a splint. Photo: Anna Callus

Contacted by Times of Malta, Polidano Group said the group had not responded because they are still waiting for their insurance company to process the necessary documents and not because they did not care about the incident.

“The Polidano Group immediately informed its insurance company of the incident and commissioned an independent health and safety report, which confirmed that the step in question was in compliance with all relevant regulations since it was clearly marked and also had handrails,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Times of Malta saw the report which confirms the infrastructure was up to health and safety standards.

“It should be noted that thousands of guests at the premises have used this staircase without incident and, while the Polidano Group has done everything possible to be of assistance, CCTV footage clearly shows that Ms Callus fell after her foot made contact with the vertical section of a clearly marked step.

“Notwithstanding the fact the step was in full compliance with regulations, the Polidano Group has of its own volition re-dimensioned the staircase in order to eliminate the top step in an effort to ensure there can never be a repeat of this incident.”

Callus said she is happy and grateful that her incident served to at least remove the danger for other people and commended Polidano Group for carrying out the works, but she is still seeking compensation for herself.

The group said it will remain in contact with its insurance company over the matter and hoped that Callus has made a full recovery from her injury.

Callus is considering taking further judicial action to seek compensation.